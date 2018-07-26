BSNL launches internet telephony services Wings

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday unveiled India’s first internet telephony service that will allow users to dial any network number in India through its mobile app, Wings.
HK Verma, Chief General Manager BSNL J&K Telecom Circle while addressing media here at Srinagar said BSNL will enhance the quality and effectiveness of telecom services for the benefit of its customers.
“BSNL is ready with its Internet Telephony (VOIP) Service with brand name WINGS to the customers. To use the service, a customer needs to install an app on any of its smart devices having internet/ Wi-fi connection to make and receive calls from anywhere in India and abroad,” Verma said.
He said that customer has to activate the Services (one time in life) at Rs 1099.
Wings service to registered customers will be made available by the end of this month on first come first serve basis.
Key offerings of ‘Wings’ that in some areas where mobile coverage is not good thus poor speech quality but internet available by any means including Wi-Fi. Using “Wings” service using Internet service of any operator, customer will be active and make/receive calls.
Verma said that BSNL is also ready to launch “Prepaid Land Line service” by the end of July 2018 for the customers on state of the art technology using Next Generation Network (NGN) platform with enhanced features.
“Upgradations of back haul band width between Capital cities i.e. Jammu-Srinagar & beyond state i.e. Jammu-Delhi. OFC backhaul alternate connectivity to Srinagar via Shopian, Bafliaz, Rajouri, jammu is likely to be commissioned soon for ensuring uniteruptted services,” he said.
Verman added they would expand and upgrade optical fiber network by adding more than 2000 RKM OFC routes out of which about 1000 RKMs have been planned for Kashmir Valley.
Induction of more than 300 state of art transmission equipment i.e Converged Packet Access Network (CPAN) &Managed Packet Network (MNG-PANs) system which will facilitate the Gigabyte Ethernet connectivity to all places/ nodes. More than 100 such nodes have been planned for Kashmir Valley.
Installation and Upgradation of more than 800 new and existing BTS sites out of which about 400 BTSs are to be deployed in Kashmir Valley. Planning for launch of about 10000 Fibre to Home (FTH) connection out of which 4500 FTFH connections have been planned in Kashmir Valley.
Replacement of New Technology (NT) switch with Next Generation Network (NGN) Class IMS system which will facilitate customers with world class facilities such as Prepaid calling video calls, Limited Fixed Mobile Telephony (LFMT), Multi Media Video Calling (MMVC) etc.
Later on, Power presentations on Wings were also screened on the occasion, in which use of wings and its importance was described.
