BSNL launches 4G services in Baramulla

Published at January 30, 2019 05:41 PM 0Comment(s)879views


Noor ul Haq

Baramulla
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday launched 4G services in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. 
 
A BSNL official said that Baramulla became the first district in the valley where 4G service has been launched for the customers. 
 
General Manager (CM) BSNL MG Mufti said that with the commissioning the state of art technology the subscribers in the district will enjoy the download speed up to 35 Mbps. 

 

