BSNL launches 4G services in Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
A youth was charred to death and two others suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district on police said Wednesday. The fire broke out in a tin-shed in the Bhavan area near the shrine in the early hours, trapping three workers ...More
Separatist leader Bilal Lone, brother of former minister Sajad Lone, Wednesday renamed his faction of People's Conference as 'Jammu and Kashmir People's Independent Movement'. Bilal announced the change in the name of his party at a press conference at the Hurriyat headquart...More
To encourage students of government schools to perform better than students in private schools, the School Education Department o Wednesday granted Rs 50 lakh as award money to felicitate around 400 students for meritorious performance in J&K State Board of School Educat...More
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday launched 4G services in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. A BSNL official said that Baramulla became the first district in the valley where 4G service has been launched for the customers. General Manager (CM) BSNL MG...More
World famous ski resort of Gulmarg and other parts of Kashmir valley, including tourist resort of Pahalgam, received fresh snowfall on Wednesday, resulting in dip in the maximum temperature. However, the minimum temperature improved considerable due to overcast conditions an...More
The Jammu and Kashmir Governor's administration is mulling setting up Emergency Operation Centres at all district headquarters to tackle eventualities. The information was revealed by Secretary Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Farooq Ahm...More
Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday evening accorded sanction to the promotion of IAS officers. The promoted IAS officers were Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, Choudhary Mohammad Yaseen and Sachin Kumar Vaishy of 2015 batch to...More
Former Jammu and Kashmir High Court judge Janak Raj Kotwal will be the chairman of the advisory board under the state Public Safety Act, 1978, an official spokesman said Wednesday. The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Tuesday evening under the chairmanship ...More
The main facilitator of the terror attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi in November last year has been arrested from the UAE, Pakistan police has announced here. On November 23, three heavily armed militants attempted to enter the Chinese consulate in the high security...More
A man wanted in a 16-year-old case of causing death due tonegligencewas arrested here Wednesday, officials said. A police party raided Bagh-e-Bahu area and arrested the absconder Chuni Lal, they said. He was wanted in a case of crime registered under section 304-A Ranbir Pan...More
To encourage large investment, incentivize the newly established units and the units undergoing substantial expansion, the State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday accorded sanction to the notification of the scheme nam...More
Describing the decision of the Governor administration to reverse the previous PDP-BJP government’s order of exempting women from paying stamp duty, the Communist Party of India (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami demanded its reconsideration. “The decision of Go...More
The sleuths of Jammu and Kashmir Sales Tax Department on Wednesday conducted survey in Jammu's posh Gandhi Nagar locality. The Sales Tax Department conducted survey in De De Spa and Saloon and seized the record. "As a part of ongoing drive launched in view of GST implementat...More
AmnestyInternational on Wednesday urgedonline travel sitesto ban listings from Israeli settlements in the occupiedWest Bank. The London-basedrightsgroup's report, titled "Destination: Occupation," said rental sites Airbnb, Booking.com,ExpediaandTripAdvisorare driving tourism...More
The People's Conference, led byseparatist-turned-mainstream politicianSajad GaniLone, has adopted "apple" as its party symbol inJammu and Kashmir. "Apple will be the symbol of JKPC. A symbol of economic power,"Lonetook toTwitterto announce it on Tuesday night. The formerJamm...More
The chief of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), Ranjan Daimary, and nine others were sentenced to life imprisonment by a CBI special court on Wednesday in the 2008 Assam serial blast case that had claimed 88 lives. Amid tight security in court premises, CBI S...More
A massive search operation is being conducted along the Indo-Pakistan border in Samba district for the second day on Wednesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on February 3. The Army, police and other forces' personnel continued the search operati...More
At least three civilians were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade on police station Dhamhal Hanjpora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday. Quoting a police officer, GNS reported that some militants hurled a grenade on police station Dhamhal Ha...More
Authorities Wednesday allowed one-way traffic on Srinagar- Jammu highway from Srinagar to Jammu. A landslide hit the highway in Ramban district early Wednesday morning, a traffic official said. Reports said an earlier landslide at Panthal was cleared, while the landslide h...More
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has said that Pakistan was using social media to "radicalise Kashmir youths and running disinformation campaigns against India." The state police chief said that Pakistan was "cooking false stories to entice yo...More
The Meteorological department has forecast fresh light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir from Wednesday. The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold 'Chillai Kalan', which had started on December 21, ended today. A Met official said that due to a nightlong cloud cover the mi...More
