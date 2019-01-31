BSNL launches 4G from Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, January 30:
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the pioneer telecom company on Wednesday kick-started 4G services in the Kashmir valley by launching the high-speed internet services in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A BSNL official said that Baramulla became the first district in the valley where 4G has been launched for the customers.
The facility was inaugurated by M Z Iqbal, General Manager BSNL along with MG Mufti, GM (CM) at Dak Bungalow Baramulla in presence of respected citizens and media persons of the district.
General Manager (CM) BSNL M G Mufti said that with the commissioning the state of art technology the subscribers of the district will enjoy the download speed up to 35 Mbps.
"At the time when telecom sector is going through tough competitive tariff war and the profits are squeezing, BSNL has been able to replace all the BTS’s and the core network by ZTE. All the BTS’s are connected on optical network and bandwidth of the core equipment has been shifted on CPAN. Further, the bandwidth of the BTS’s has been increased by 50 times," Mufti said.
While launching the services, the officials said that the company will replace the old 3G sim cards of the subscribers by 4G sim without any extra cost. Even the new connections will be provided free of cost up to 28th, February 2019.
Deliberating with the media, General Manager BSNL Iqbal said that the number of new plans have been introduced in the landline segment. Plan 299 with unlimited broadband and unlimited calling with a speed up to 8Mbps has been introduced. Similarly, plan 129 for unlimited BSNL to BSNL calling has also been introduced.