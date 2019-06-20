About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 20, 2019 | Agencies

BSNL fails to restore disrupted landline phones, broadband service in Srinagar

 

About 150 landline telephones and broadband connections of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) remained down since June 16 evening in the uptown Srinagar, badly affecting professionals, including doctors, mediapersons and students.

BSNL officials said that some miscreants had damaged the main cable between Sanant Nagar telephone exchange to different parts of the uptown, particularly Natipora, Budshah Nagar and Azad Basti on June 16 evening.

So far, the BSNL has failed to restore the damaged cable, badly hitting mediapersons, doctors, students and other professionals.

