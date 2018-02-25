About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

BSF seizes Pakistani fishing boat in Gujarat creek

Published at February 25, 2018


Press Trust of India

Gujarat

The BSF has seized a Pakistani boat in the Nal creek in the border district of Kutch in Gujarat, official sources said on Sunday.

The boat seized on Saturday night is bigger than the ones the Border Security Force (BSF) generally seizes in this fish and sea food-rich area.

Senior BSF officials said a patrol team of 108 Battalion spotted the boat though nothing suspicious was found. "The boat had only some fishing equipment and fish."

The BSF had seized a similar big boat from near Kotavari Creek area on February 20 though nothing suspicious was found in this case too.

The Coast Guard had on February 13 arrested seven Pakistani fishermen and seized their boat on the International Maritime Border Line off the Jakhau Coast, also in Kutch district

