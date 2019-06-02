BSF recovers Pak national's body in Jammu's Pargwal

June 02, 2019 | Agencies

The troops of BSF have recovered a body of a Pakistani national along the international border in Pargwal area of Khour.

Police said that body of unidentified Pak national was recovered by BSF on Saturday night at Bhag Nallah near BOP Nikowal in Pargwal area of Khour.

They said that the body was handed over to Pargwal Police Post and after examining the body, it was shifted to mortuary at GMC Jammu.

Two pension passbooks and Pak currency worth Rs 20 (two 10 rupees notes) was recovered from him, they said adding that as per details on his passbooks, he was identified as Rahim Baksh, resident of village Pul Bajwan, Sir, Pakistan.

[UNI]