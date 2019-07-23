BSF personnel commits suicide in Kupwara

July 23, 2019 | Agencies

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting self in frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said a 42-year-old BSF personnel, who was posted in Nowgam sector in Kupwara, allegedly committed suicide by shooting self with his service rifle in a room at the BSF camp late on Monday evening.

