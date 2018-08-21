BSF Pak Rangers pledge peace along IB

Press Trust of IndiaJammu, Aug 20:
The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers held a commander-level flag meeting on the International Border (IB) in Jammu, an official of the paramilitary force said.
"BSF and Pakistan Rangers today held a sector commander-level meeting near the Octroi border outpost on the Pakistan side," a senior BSF officer said.
The meeting went off in a conducive atmosphere with prime focus on solving of petty matters and the upholding of peace and tranquility, he said.
Today's meeting is likely to create hassle-free environment, particularly along the border, he said.
Commanders on both sides agreed to keep talks on at every level to develop confidence between two border guarding forces, he said.
According to sources, the meeting was held from 10.40 am to 11.45 am on the special request of the BSF. During the flag meeting, officers from BSF participated including DIG P S Dhiman, BSF Frontier HQ Paloura, Commandant Amarvir Singh, 192 BSF, Commandant Happy Verma, 80 BSF.
Commandant VK Singh 78 BSF, Commandant Himmat Kochar (Ops), Second In-charge 78 BSF Battalion and Company Commander Amod Kumar. From Pakistan side eight officers commanded by Brigadier Mohammad Amjad, Sector Commander Chenab Rangers Sialkot took part in the meeting.