BSF official commits suicide in Mendhar

Published at December 20, 2018 12:21 AM


NAZIM ALI MANHAS

Poonch, Dec 19 :

  A BSF officer allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service rifle near LoC in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Wednesday.

 

“ASI Satpal Jaswal (49) of 72 BSF D Coy posted at forward area near Checka Gali in Sabra at around 9:20 am  on Wednesday shot himself inside a bunker while he was on duty,”  an official said adding that the officer suffered serious injuries in the incident.

 

On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed him to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officials said.

The motive behind this “extreme step” was not known immediately.

 

Police have registered a case in this connection and handed over the body of the deceased to his unit after legal and medical formalities, the official added.

