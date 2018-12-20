BSF official commits suicide in Mendhar

NAZIM ALI MANHASPoonch, Dec 19 :
A BSF officer allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service rifle near LoC in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Wednesday.
“ASI Satpal Jaswal (49) of 72 BSF D Coy posted at forward area near Checka Gali in Sabra at around 9:20 am on Wednesday shot himself inside a bunker while he was on duty,” an official said adding that the officer suffered serious injuries in the incident.
On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed him to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officials said.
The motive behind this “extreme step” was not known immediately.
Police have registered a case in this connection and handed over the body of the deceased to his unit after legal and medical formalities, the official added.