BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

April 01, 2019 | Agencies

A BSF officer was killed Monday as India-Pakistan troops exchanged fire along the Line of Control in Poonch district, sparking panic among residents, officials said.

"A BSF officer was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani army along LoC in Poonch district," officials said.

Earlier, officials said a five-year-old girl was killed while 10 other civilians were injured in a fresh bid of LoC firing on Monday.