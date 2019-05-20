About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 20, 2019 | Press Trust of India

BSF officer injured along LoC in Poonch

A BSF officer was injured in the shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said Sunday.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Satyapal Singh suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him while manning a forward post at Baloni in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday night, they said.
The officials said the officer was shifted to the military hospital and his condition was "stable".
They said the troops guarding the LoC fired back and the border skirmishes between the two sides lasted for a very brief period adding there was no report of fresh ceasefire violation from anywhere along the LoC since then.

