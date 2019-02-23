BSF officer dies of cardiac arrest in Keran sector

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 22:
An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Border Security Force (BSF) died due to cardiac arrest in Keran sector along Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday.
Official sources said the ASI, Kunwar Bhadur Singh of 102 bn C Coy, a resident of Raitara, Pratapgarh, UP found lying unconscious inside Sundermali Post while he was on duty in Keran sector today morning.
He was immediately evacuated to sub-district hospital Kupwara, where he was declared dead on arrival.
A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that the BSF trooper died of cardiac arrest.
His postmortem report suggested that the trooper died of cardiac arrest," he said. (GNS)