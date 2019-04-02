BSF officer, 2 civilians killed; 25 hurt in Poonch

April 02, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

A BSF officer and two women including a minor girl were killed and 25 others including six force personnel and 19 civilians wounded in cross-Loc firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Poonch district on Monday.

An army official said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in different sectors along the LoC in Poonch district.

The mortar shells fired by Pakistan Army hit civilian areas and the explosion were heard about 50-100 km from the LoC.

Defense sources claimed that Pakistan used artillery cannons to target army positions and civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch.

“A mortar shell exploded near a security post in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch which was jointly guarded by army and BSF personnel. In the explosion, five BSF men including an Inspector and an Army man were injured,” they said

The critically injured BSF Inspector T Alex Lalminium was airlifted to Command Hospital for specialised treatment, where he succumbed to injuries.

The mortar shells also landed in civilian areas Bandi Chichiyan, Kasba, Shahpur, and Kerni, where 20 civilians were injured.

A 5-year-old girl identified as Sobia Shafiq daughter of Mohammad Shafiq of Bandi Chechian succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The locals stated protest demonstration after administration failed to provide ambulance to ferry injured to the hospital.

Later, six of the injured in Poonch were evacuated to Jammu hospital. Three injured in Mendhar were referred to Rajouri hospital.

In the evening a woman Shujaat Bi was killed and her son injured in Pakistani troops mortar shelling in Balnoi, Mendhar.

Sources said one of the shrine located along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur Poonch was partially damaged in Pakistan shelling.

Nearly a dozen residential houses were also damaged partially in five sectors including Mankote, Krishna Ghati, Gulpur, Kerni, and Shahpur in Pakistani troops shelling, an official said.

Till the filing of this report, the Pakistani shelling continued from across the LoC.

An army official said troops were giving befitting response to Pakistani troops shelling and firing.