BSF man killed in Naxal attack day ahead of polls in Chattisgarh

Press Trust of India

Raipur

A BSF personnel was killed when Naxals detonated an IED, while a Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with police in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, a day ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls in the state.

Inspector General of Police (Raipur range) Dipanshu Kabra told PTI that a team of the Border Security Force (BSF) was out on an area domination operation in view of the polls on Monday when Naxals blew up the improvised explosive device (IED) in a forest in Kanker district, around 200 km from the state capital Raipur.

BSF sub-inspector Mahendra Singh was seriously injured in the blast and he succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital, said Kabra, who is the nodal officer for election-related security in the state.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, he said, adding that a search operation was still underway in the region.

This is the fourth IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh in the last 15 days.

 

