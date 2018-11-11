BSF man killed in Naxal attack day ahead of polls in Chattisgarh

Press Trust of IndiaRaipur
A BSF personnel was killed when Naxals detonated an IED, while a Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with police in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, a day ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls in the state.
Inspector General of Police (Raipur range) Dipanshu Kabra told PTI that a team of the Border Security Force (BSF) was out on an area domination operation in view of the polls on Monday when Naxals blew up the improvised explosive device (IED) in a forest in Kanker district, around 200 km from the state capital Raipur.
Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, he said, adding that a search operation was still underway in the region.
This is the fourth IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh in the last 15 days.