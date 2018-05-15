BSF man killed in cross-firing in Samba sector

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
A Border Security Force (BSF) man was killed in cross-firing along the International Border (IB) in Samba sector.
“Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing on forward posts in the Manguchak area around 11.30 pm last night and was effectively retaliated by the jawans guarding the IB,” an officer said.
He said heavy firing between the two sides continued for an hour during which Constable Devender Singh was hit by a stray bullet through the loophole of his picket.
He was immediately evacuated to a hospital but could not survive, the officer added.
He said intermittent firing between the two sides was still continuing when last reports were received.