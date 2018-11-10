About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

BSF man injured in Pak firing in Rajouri

Published at November 10, 2018 12:15 AM 0Comment(s)447views


Press Trust of india

Jammu, Nov 09:

Pakistani troops fired at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, injuring a BSF man.
Officials said Pakistani men targeted forward posts along the LoC in the Manajakote sector of Rajouri at around 9.30 am.
“A BSF man was injured in the Pakistani troops firing,” they said.
The number of ceasefire violations this year has been the highest in the past eight years.
The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured in 1,435 ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an RTI reply by the Home ministry.



 

