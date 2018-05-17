About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

BSF man injured in cross-firing along IB

Published at May 17, 2018


Press Trust of India

Jammu

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured in overnight cross-firing along the International Border (IB) in Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu Kashmir.

BSF troops guarding the borderline retaliated and the exchange of fire was going on when reports last came in, a senior BSF officer said.

“Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire and resorted to heavy and unprovoked mortar shelling and firing along the IB on 10 to 15 BoPs in Samba and Kathua districts since last night,” the officer said.

On May 15, a 28-year-old BSF man was killed as Pakistani troops in Samba sector.

