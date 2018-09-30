About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

BSF man commits suicide in Rajouri

Published at September 30, 2018 10:44 AM 0Comment(s)1026views


BSF man commits suicide in Rajouri

Press Trust of India

Jammu

A BSF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service rifle inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Head constable Ram Charan, posted with the 126th battalion, was on duty when he fatally shot himself in the neck at Sunderbani BSF headquarters late Saturday evening, the officials said.

On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed him to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officials said adding, the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

Police have registered a case in this connection and handed over the body of the deceased to his unit after legal and medical formalities this morning, they said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top