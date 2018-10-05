BSF man among two arrested for links with Hizb

Srinagar:
Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a module of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit by arresting two of its members including a Border Security Force (BSF) man from frontier Kupwara district of north Kashmir.
A police official told local newsgathering agency, GNS, that two Hizbul Mujahideen activists were arrested by SOG and army's 28 RR during a raid at Lolab last night.
The arrested persons were identified as Shakir Ahmad Wani son of Mohammed Ramzan Wani and Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh son of Abdul Ahad Sheikh, both residents of Tekipora, Lolab.
The official said that Shakir, a BSF personal is posted outside the state and was on leave when he along with his associate was arrested by the joint team of forces.
Meanwhile, a police statement issued here said that acting on a specific input, Kupwara Police busted an OGW module of HM outfit, operating in Lolab area of district Kupwara.
According to the statement the two persons, Shakir Wani and Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh were detained in this regard for questioning.
"After sustained questioning, a pistol was recovered on their disclosure".
The module was engaged in providing logistics support to militants apart from luring more youth into the path of militancy," the statement said.
A case FIR no.77 of 2018 u/s 7/25 Arms act 13 UAPA stands registered in P/S Sogam in this regard. Further investigation into the module is in progress, the statement added.