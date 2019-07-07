BSF launches massive exercise to fortify anti-infiltration grid along Pak border

July 07, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A mega exercise to fortify the 'anti-infiltration grid' along the Pakistan border in Punjab and Jammu has been launched by the BSF, which has mobilised its entire senior field brass, thousands of troops and machinery deployed in these forward areas.



The operation, code named 'Sudarshan', was launched on July 1 and will cover the entire over 1,000-kms length of the India-Pakistan International Border.



While Jammu shares about 485-kms of the sensitive IB with Pakistan, about 553-kms of the front is in Punjab. Further, it runs down towards Rajasthan and Gujarat on India's western flank.



The Border Security Force is the primary force guarding this frontier as the 'first line of defence'.



Top sources in the security establishment told PTI that a huge assortment of heavy machinery, communication interceptors and mobile bulletproof bunkers have been mobilised, backed by thousands of BSF personnel as part of the exercise.

[Representational Pic]