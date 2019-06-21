BSF foils trans-border smuggling at IB

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Seize heroin thrown from Pakistan worth 25 Cr

Border Security Force (BSF) Thursday seized five kgs of heroin from the International Border in Suchetgarh area in RS Pura foiling trans-border smuggling from Pakistan.

BSF officials said that the narcotics consignment was seized after following specific inputs about trans-border smuggling of narcotics from Pakistan.

“BSF I-Nagar alongwith DRI Jammu, troops of 36 Battalion BSF carried out special search operation ahead of border fence on International Boundary of in the area of Border Out Post (BOP) Suchetgarh,” said the BSF officials.

They said that “BSF party led by Sanjay Guleria, second in Command, found a plastic can in a branch of Phalku Nalla. During search of can, it was found to be filled with around 5 kgs (worth 25 Cr) of drugs.”

The place of recovery was approx 100 meter ahead of fence inside Indian Territory.

The area on Pakistani side of International Boundary is undulated with small nallas and wild growth which might have provided cover to smugglers to conceal the contraband. This is the first instance of attempt of smuggling on the Jammu IB seized by BSF.

Last year in the month of Dec 2018, BSF jointly with DRI Jammu had recovered 3 KGs of Heroin on specific information of BSF Sunderbani from area of IB manned by Army. BSF I-Nagar has been working on likely drugs smuggling for some time.

It is suspected that this consignment was to be taken to Punjab through local Indian smugglers working for Pak smuggling group run by notorious Pak smuggler Chaudhary Akram.

BSF in tandem with other agencies is developing input to identify and nail down the local smugglers and break the network. Smugglers are adopting conceal and clear method which is seen in last two cases.