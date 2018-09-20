BSF failed to follow SOP on IB: Defense Experts

SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Sept 19:
Defense experts have criticized Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly for their failure to follow Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) on the International Border, a day after throat-slit body of BSF man was found in Ramgarh Sector of Samba.
The BSF had already been criticized after three Jaish militants allegedly managed to sneak into Samba Sector from Pakistan and then, they boarded a Kashmir bound truck and reached Jhajjar Kotli without being detected on the International Border, recent.
When asked whether the BSF had failed to check infiltration and had been lax in losing one of its men in an apparent BAT action by militants and Pakistani troops, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, former GOC Chinar Corps said that it is always a “tense environment in which the BSF functions. “There is never anything called Zero Infiltration. On a given day some terrorists will be interdicted and one or two will get away due to the nooks and crannies in the terrain. The threat of Border Actions Teams (BATs) means that all movement within and outside posts must be in minimum. There are buddy pairs so that a single individual is never isolated, captured and even killed,” he said.
However, he said, following such a routine is not easy and an odd mistake will take place anywhere, at any border. “The BSF is a fine force which will plug loopholes and bounce back like it always has".
When contacted, another defense expert, retired Naval Commodore, Dalbir Singh Sodhi, told Rising Kashmir “The act of mutilating body of a BSF jawan is cowardness and I condemn it. The attack was carried out by those people who don’t want peace in Kashmir, they will do anything.”
“It appears SOP was not followed properly and that landed the BSF personal in this situation due to which other side took advantage,” Sodhi added.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir, retired Brigadier, Anil Gupta said: “This is not happening first time on the border. It is happening repeatedly on the border in Jammu sector. There is a need to learn lessons. There is a need to follow the SOPs strictly. Without following the SOPs, it is not possible to survive on the LoC or IB. In this case also, it appears that SOPs has not been followed. Otherwise, no question that a single man being sent and coming under fire and killed.
“BSF must look into it and they make sure that men follow SOPs and don’t follow shortcuts.”
Gupta added that presently Pakistan is being ruled by “military, molvies and militants and they have their say in Pakistan leading to such incidents on the border because Government has no control over them”.
He said these people have single agenda of “provoking India at any cost”.
“The yesterday’s incident of slitting throat of BSF jawan shows how barbaric it was and how much they have been radicalized,” he added.