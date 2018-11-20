About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

BSF Asst Cmdt killed, 4 hurt in mysterious blast at Samba BoP

Published at November 20, 2018 12:35 AM


Syed Amjad Shah

Jammu, Nov 19:


An Assistant Commandant of Border Security Force (BSF) was killed and four paramilitary personnel were wounded critically in a mysterious blast in Samba along the International Border (IB).
“A mysterious grenade exploded at Mangu Chak, Border out Post (BoP) on the IB in Samba Sector during evening hours in which one Assistant Commandant was killed and four paramilitary forces personnel wounded,” Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Samba, Arun Manhas told Rising Kashmir.
The security agencies had sounded high alert along the IB after a BSF team was ambushed by the Border Action Team (BAT) backed by Army Commandoes of Pakistan and militants in September 2018.
Senior BSF officials rushed to the spot after the killing of Assistant Commandant.
Turning down any suggestions of an attack by the Pakistan, defence officials said, “It was a grenade blast that occurred during a training session at Mangu Chak, which is situated along the IB in Samba sector.”
All the injured paramilitary personnel have been evacuated and shifted to the Military Hospital in Satwari.
Meanwhile, investigation has been started to ascertain the factual situation along the IB leading to the blast.

