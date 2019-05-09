About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 09, 2019 | Agencies

BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a Pakistani national near Samba on Wednesday.

The BSF officials identified the arrestee as Mohammad Afzal, a resident of Narowal in Nihar district of Pakistan.

The alleged intruder was arrested by a patrol party near Samba sector, reports said.

The investigation is on in the case, reports said.

;