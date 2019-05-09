BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a Pakistani national near Samba on Wednesday.
The BSF officials identified the arrestee as Mohammad Afzal, a resident of Narowal in Nihar district of Pakistan.
The alleged intruder was arrested by a patrol party near Samba sector, reports said.
The investigation is on in the case, reports said.
