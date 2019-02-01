Brown sugar worth Rs 80 cr recovered in Kupwara: Police

Srinagar:
Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered 19 kilograms of brown sugar worth Rs nearly 80 crores in the international market from two persons in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.
Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar said that during a Naka checking under the jurisdiction of Kralpora police station, a vehicle (Sumo- JK01R- 4584) was stopped and two persons boarding it were arrested along with a large consignment the narcotic substance.
The SSP identified the arrested as Zameer Ahmad Raina (28) son of Mohammad Israel and Reyaz Ahmad Badan (24) son of Abdul Qayoom, both residents of Amrohi, Karnah. Approximately 19 kilograms of brown sugar was recovered from their possession, he said. "This is a great success to the police".
He said that the consignment is estimated at around 70 to 80 crore rupees in the international market. "A case FIR number 2/ 2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations were taken up," he said, adding, “The catch of these two persons will help the police to unearth the entire network of the narcotics supply gang.
A drive has been launched by the police against the drug menace in the frontier district. With such recoveries, he said, the police made great strides to uproot the drug menace in the district.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the consignment was smuggled into this part from Pakistan, the SSP said. “Pakistan is trying to ruin the future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by such activities,” he said further.
By these arrests, he said, police have successfully targeted the Pakistan origin narcotic smuggling network which will be helpful in order to prevent youth from indulging in drug abuse, the SSP said.
“Police and other security forces and intelligence agencies are much alert to foil their every design.” In coming days, the SSP assured that police will try its best to provide great relief to the people of Kupwara.
He also urged people to stay away from drugs and cooperate with police and inform it about such illicit activities to help uproot the drug menace to save the society.
He also urged the people to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood, saying the persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with strictly as per the law.
The eminent residents of Kupwara once again have hailed the role of police for launching a massive drive under the leadership of SSP against the drug peddlers and sale of psychotropic substances in the district.