Brown sugar worth about Rs 80 cr seized in Kupwara, 2 held

AgenciesSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a cross-LoC drug peddling racket by arresting two persons along with brown sugar worth about Rs 80 crore in frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara.
“Following specific information about transportation of drugs, which had come from Pakistan into the valley, a vehicle was intercepted in Kupwara by police,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar told reporters during a press conference here on Thursday.
He said during checking, police recovered 19 kg of brown sugar from the vehicle. “Two people, identified as Jamil Ahmad and Riyaz Ahmad, on board the vehicle were immediately taken into custody,” he said, adding the duo are residents of Karnah.