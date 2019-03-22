About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 22, 2019

Broadcaster Salam Ud Din Bajad joins NC

Noted broadcaster, Former Deputy Director General Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar, Chief Editor Nawa-e-Qoum and PC 2014 Baramulla LS candidate Salam Ud Din Bajad on Thursday joined Jammu and Kashmir National Conference.
Welcoming former Broadcaster into the party fold, party vice president Omar Abdullah said, “Our party stands for equitable development approach for meeting the needs of under-served communities through policies and programmes that reduce disparities by fostering development towards creating strong and vibrant communities.”
Party vice president, while welcoming the new entrant said, “The party will surely benefit from Bajad sahib’s experience in public life.”
Senior leaders Muhammad Ramzan choudhary, Muhammad Akbar lone, Nasir Aslam Wani were also present on the occasion.

