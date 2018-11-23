BRO inaugrates Kumdok bridge in Leh

It will facilitate smooth movement of military, civilian vehicles
Rising Kashmir NewsLeh, Nov 22:
Border Roads Organization (BRO) has created yet another landmark by constructing the Kumdok bridge on Leh-Loma Road in the eastern Sector of Ladakh . The bridge will connect Leh with important towns like Chumathang, Hanle and Loma in addition to the famous tourist destination of the Tso Morari lake.
111 Road Construction Company (RCC ) of 16 Border Road Task Force (BRTF) under Project Himank led by Brigadier Nitin K Sharma, Chief Engineer, has launched this 45-metre class 70 ton steel structure across the Kumdok Nallah, which will facilitate smooth movement of various military and civilian vehicles on this important axis.
Border Roads is executing the work for up gradation of the Leh-Loma axis from the existing single lane to double lane, including replacement of all existing temporary bridges with permanent bridge.
The Kumdok bridge was inaugurated by Lt Gen Y K Joshi AVSM, VrC, SM General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps in presence of Chief Engineer Project Himank during a well attended inauguration ceremony. He complimented the team of the 111 RCC for having completed the bridge despite the extreme working conditions in the region. The inaugural ceremony amongst others were attended by Brig AK Singh Cdr 70 inf Brigade, MK Jain Commander 16 BRTF and Maj R S Slathia OC 111 RCC.
Speaking on the occasion, Lt General impressed upon all ranks of Project Himank to make efforts to expedite the double-laning work of the Leh–Loma road to ensue better riding surface keeping in view its strategic and tourism importance . General Y K Joshi stress upon BRO personnel for the efficient maintenance and upgradation of all other roads in the eastern Ladakh region to facilitate the hassle free movement of the troops and the locals as well.