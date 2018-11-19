BRO develops world's first glaciated road in Leh

Rising Kashmir NewsLeh, Nov 18:
A glaciated road has been carved out and developed as a motorable road by Border Roads Organisation in Leh at an altitude of 17000 feet.
It will be the world’s first ever motorable pavement that will pass through eastern Ladakh.
The road is being constructed under Project Himank at an altitude of over 17800 feet from Sasoma to Saser La.
Officials said it will be a vital link paved over unstable glaciers which frequently change their physical nature.
BRO officials said the construction of the road is special due to challenges posed by glaciers and presence of moraines in the area.
Besides adverse weather, biting cold, bone chilling winds, there is always lurking danger of crevasses and avalanches while the road is being constructed, they said.
"Since the temperature dips to -50 C during winter and in the peak summers the temperature hovers around 12 C in the region, working in such extreme weather is a herculean task and glaciers which shift constantly as snow melts adds to the difficulty. As the working period is quite short and the Border Road officials make prior preparations and chalk out a working strategy to achieve its targets in the limited time available," they said.
Planning of work starts four to five months prior to the start of the working season for effective management of men and machinery.
Project officials said the meticulous planning and hard work of BRO officers and men has been extremely essential for successful completion of the tasks to achieve targets in a working season.
Due to better equipment, resources, training and medical facilities which are in place for the BRO personnel working in the hostile high altitude areas the construction of such roads is possible, the officials said.