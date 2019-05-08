BRO celebrates 59th raising day in Leh

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which plays a pivotal role in nation building and infrastructure development in border areas, celebrated its 59th Raising Day today.

Founded on this day in the year 1960, BRO has been at the forefront of road, airfields and bridge construction activities in the border areas ever since.

The major functions to mark this momentous day were held at Project Himank at Leh.

Chief Engineer, Brig Nitin K Sharma paid homage to the martyrs at the Himank Memorial, Leh, which was followed by Chief Engineer’s Sainik Sammellan attended by the personnel of the Project and wreath laying of the jawans who laid down their lives during construction of the projects.

The Chief Engineer highlighted the contribution of the BRO in taking forward the road development activities in border areas of the country.

"Undeterred by inhospitable terrain, hostile weather conditions and freezing temperatures, the BRO projects have achieved their laid down goals and targets. The personal of the Projects continue to hold their heads high in all spheres despite the grave odds faced’’.

He expressed unflinching confidence that with focused approach and sincere dedication the Organization will continue to play a pivotal role in developing road infrastructure and contribute in both social and economic upliftment of far flung remote areas.

In Ladakh, a strategically important region sharing borders with China, the Project Himank is playing a pivotal role in developing infrastructure and roads for the defense and for the local development. (KNS)