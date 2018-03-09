British High commission announces Asma Jahangir Scholarship

AgenciesBritain
The British High Commission announced a scholarship, to pay tribute to renowned lawyer and human activist Late Asma Jahangir, who passed away in February.
The Asma Jahangir Scholarship will be awarded to a top female candidate who is selected for the British government-funded Chevening Awards programme every year.
Jahangir passed away on February 11 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The Chevening scholarships are awarded to outstanding emerging leaders from around the world to pursue a one-year Masters programme at any UK university.
Over 1,600 Pakistanis have been awarded the scholarship since 1983 according to Dawn.
