British delegation calls on Ganai

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 25:
A three-member delegation of the British High Commission Wednesday called on the Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai here.
During the meeting, the Advisor discussed various issues with the visiting delegation, especially the initiatives taken by the Governor’s administration in expediting the development works and improving the public delivery mechanism in the state.
He also sought the cooperation of the delegation in promoting tourism industry in the state and helping in tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom.