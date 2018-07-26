About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

British delegation calls on Ganai

Published at July 26, 2018 01:26 AM 0Comment(s)306views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 25:

 A three-member delegation of the British High Commission Wednesday called on the Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai here.
During the meeting, the Advisor discussed various issues with the visiting delegation, especially the initiatives taken by the Governor’s administration in expediting the development works and improving the public delivery mechanism in the state.
He also sought the cooperation of the delegation in promoting tourism industry in the state and helping in tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top