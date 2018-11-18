Brisk voting in Gurez, Tulail

M T RasoolSumbal, Oct 10:
Brisk voting took place in most panchayat blocks in Gurez and Tulail areas of Bandipora in north Kashmir during the first phase of Panchayat elections on Saturday.
Amid tight security measures, long queues of voters including women, young and elderly persons were seen in most of the wards across three blocks of Gurez.
According to officials, 64.89 percent voting was recorded in Bagtore block, where over 1688 votes were polled.
“The highest number of 518 votes were polled in MS Gulshanpora,” he said.
The official said 62 % voting was recorded in Tulail area, where 3185 votes were polled.
“The highest number of 427 votes were polled in Gujran,” he said.
In main Gurez, Dawar recorded 40.52 percent voting and 1476 votes were polled.
The highest number of 455 votes were polled in Shahpora Bala.
There are 20 halqas with 146 panch wards having total 18152 votes including 9701 males and 8451 female votes.
Six sarpanchs and 68 panchs were elected unopposed while 30 candidates were in fray for sarpanch seats and 42 candidates for panch seats.