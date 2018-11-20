Brining Cambridge University curriculum to Valley

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 19:
To break the monopoly of few schools, who over the years have dominated the education institutions in Kashmir, in a far away from the city noise, in the lap of orchards, a handful of locals are creating an ambitious agenda for the future.
Named Foundation World School, with an aim to bring the international standard of schooling at your doorsteps, the school has affiliated with Cambridge Assessment International Education.
Situated at Mamath in Budgam, the school is spread around 92 kanals of a land on a top of a hillock surrounded by orchards and meadows.
With an investment of Rs 46 crore, the school consists of two huge gigantic building with spacious classrooms equipped with all the modern gadgets that include projectors, big screen boards, latest furniture along with centralised air-conditioning.
However, what makes FWS unique from the rest of the schools is, that here the students are taught syllabus framed by the Cambridge University in London.
Mubashir Aslam Wafai, who works as a vice-chairman of a foundation trust, under which the school carries out their activities, said that FWS is Jammu & Kashmir’s first school with an international curriculum.
“Our aim is to prepare students who tomorrow can meet the requirements in the International market. And that is the reason we have Cambridge syllabus not of NCERT,” Wafai said.
“The exams of our students will not be conducted under BOSE but through Cambridge board,” Wafai said.
The school has already a wing that is functioning in Humhama but on Monday it extends its operation to its main campus at Mamath.
At present there are more than 600 students enrolled in the school from class Nursery to 7th. The strength of teaching staff at present is around 60.
Wafai said as per the International standards they are maintain a strict discipline on the teacher –student ratio in the classrooms.
In UKG, Wafia said the ratio of teacher student is 1:20, while in higher classes it is 1:30.
“Under no circumstances we can extend that,” Wafai said.
On School fee structure, Wafai said that even though it is higher than other schools in the Valley, but at the same time it is very less in comparison to other schools in India that is associated with the Cambridge University.
“In rest of the country, Cambridge schools charge in between Rs 20,000 to 25,000. But here we have kept it under Rs 8,000,” he said.
The school has also kept 10 seats reserved every year for the students belonging to economically weaker background.
Wafai said the stakeholders of the school are all locals who belong to different fields but the need to provide an alternate for people to educate their children merge them under one banner to create a school of their likings.
“This school doesn’t belong to anyone. It is a collective effort of common people who wanted to improve the quality of education in Kashmir,” he said.
The school is also offering a respectable salary to the teachers, who otherwise are being exploited by private schools on the name of wages.
On average a teacher in general category is paid in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000, while teachers with experience takes Rs 40,000 to Rs 80,000 home at the end of the month.
Nazia Bashir and Masooma Banday who teaches maths and english in the school, were for all the praises about the school management.
Nazia, who is in teaching profession in the past one and a half years, said that in her earlier experience the teaching methods in FWS is different from the rest of the schools.
“In other schools, it is a bookish knowledge that is being taught to students, but here as per our syllabus, we are emphasising on the conceptual activities,” she said.
On the other hand, Masooma, who was earlier working as an English teacher in Saudia Arabia, said the reason she choose to work in FWS was that it indeed meets the international standard of teachings.
On their salaries, both the teachers preferred a good environment to work in, rather than worrying about their salaries.
To provide the best quality of education to students, the school management also conduct International workshops for teachers to horn their teaching skills.
Chairman of Foundation World School, Syed Arshad Hussain said the aim of establishing this school was to provide a value based education.
“Education doesn’t only mean reading texts written in books. But it also means bringing in moral values among students, which unfortunately is missing in today’s generation,” Hussain said.