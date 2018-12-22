Bring white paper before autonomy resolution: Lone

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 21:
Accusing National Conference (NC) President and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah of deceiving people, Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman, Sajad Lone Friday said before bringing in autonomy resolution, a white paper should be introduced in the assembly to hold people accountable for the erosion of autonomy.
Lone was reacting to Farooq’s promise of bringing autonomy resolution in the assembly within 30 days of forming the government if elected to power.
“We are ready to support any resolution on autonomy. In fact, introduce a bill in the assembly but before that we demand a white paper on three things. First, on the erosion of autonomy, second, on 1987, 1996 and 2002 polls, and, third, on corruption,” he said addressing a news conference after welcoming PDP rebel Abid Ansari into the party fold.
Calling 1996 elections a “selection”, the PC Chairman said NC had 62 legislators at that time but neither Farooq, who was the chief minister, nor his son Omar Abdullah, who was then Minister of State (MoS) in Government of India resign after New Delhi rejected their autonomy resolution.
“They should tell people that the real reason for the fallout between BJP and NC was not the rejection of autonomy but Farooq not being made Vice President of India as promised,” he said. “The people who eroded autonomy over the years are now talking about bringing a resolution on it. At least at this age Farooq sahab should speak the truth.”
Highlighting the verdict of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for 1984 Sikh riots, Lone said, “If after 34 years, a man can be held responsible for civilian death, then why should not people responsible for the deaths of one lakh people in Kashmir be booked.”