Brigadier Singh holds interaction at Army Goodwill School Hajinar

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Brigadier Paramvir Singh, Commander, Shakti Vijay Brigade interacted with students of Army Goodwill School, Hajinar. The Army spokesperson said that a total of 245 students and 31 teachers and staff including the Principal were present for the event. According to the spokesperson the Commander, during his address to the students, teachers and staff of AGS, Hajinar lauded the commendable performance of the school, not only in the academics but also in sports and extra co-curricular activities as well. The Commander also emphasized on the aspects of the importance of education, ill effects of social media, need to curb social evils like drug addiction, Stress Management and duties and responsibilities towards the environment, society and parents.

The spokesperson said that the Commander also interacted with the Principal, teachers and staff members of the school and exhorted them to continue to put in their best efforts towards the all-around development of the students and also asked them suggestions for further Improvement of the school.

Subsequently, the Commander also visited the school campus and sites of ongoing construction work as part of the up gradation process of the school up to class 12 and appreciated the remarkable improvement being undertaken to enhance the standard of the classrooms and laboratories which are now one of the best in the entire Karnah Tehsil.