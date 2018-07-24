BRIEF to organize memorial service for Shujaat on July 25

New Delhi:
To remember and pay homage, Founder Rising Kashmir, Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari, Bureau of Research on Industry & Economic Fundamentals (BRIEF) is organising a memorial service in New Delhi on July, 25, 2018 at 4.15 PM – 6.00 PM at the Auditorium, India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.
In a statement issued by BRIEF said Dr. Bukhari, an indomitable journalist who has contributed immensely in all spheres, including numerous initiatives towards peace building in Kashmir. “Dr. Bukhari has mentored many young people in the field of journalism and civil society, for which we are indebted to him. It is a big loss for free-thinkers and journalists, as well as family, relatives, friends and all those who have been associated with him. He would always be remembered as a passionate professional and an incredible human being,” reads the statement.
Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Yashwant Sinha, Malini Parthasarthy, Shekhar Gupta, and others will share their thoughts about Shujaat at the memorial.