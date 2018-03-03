Brief profile of Parray

Dr. M.I Parray is the founder Director of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) - an organization of the State Government focusing on development of entrepreneurship.
Dr Parray started his career as a Research Associate in Kashmir University in December 1981. In February 1987, he joined J&K Institute of Management & Public Administration (J&K IMPA) – a composite State Administrative Institution and State Institute of Rural development as a trainer and worked there till December 2003. During his tenure in J&K IMPA he also worked as Joint Director for a period of 3 years in two stints.
In December 2003, Dr. Parray was appointed as the first Director of JKEDI, the position he held till February 28, 2018.
Dr. Parray combines extensive experience as a researcher and a trainer with formulating, implementing and managing strategies and programs for creation of a conducive environment for economic development of the State.
Under his leadership JKEDI has grown from a two-room rented office to having sprawling campuses in Kashmir and Jammu with district centres in all the 22 districts of the State. The Institute has, over a period of 13 years become a hub of entrepreneurship development activities, and attained a position of eminence among similar institutions the world over.
While creating a vibrant and dynamic Institute, considered to be the best in sector nationally, Dr. Parray has also been responsible for development of various programs whereby training, finance and linkages to financial institutions are being provided to thousands of first generation entrepreneurs.
He is guiding the younger generation on different facets of entrepreneurship, unemployment and women empowerment at JKEDI.
