Brief profile of Chairman & MD JKB

June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

RK Chhibber assumed office as interim Chairman cum Managing Director of the Bank. Chhibber shall also be the Interim Chairman of all sub-committees of the Board previously headed by the ex-Chairman.

Chhibber joined the services of the bank as probationary officer in the year 1982 and has led the bank in various capacities from managing business operations at branch, Zonal offices and at Corporate level.

His main areas of expertise include Credit, Finance, IT, Corporate & Retail banking, Risk management, Trade Finance, Foreign exchange, Business continuity planning, HR, Banc assurance. Bank made remarkable improvements in technology infrastructure and expertise while being headed by him as Vice President IT.

He also headed J&K Grameen Bank as Chairman for nearly three years and brought great laurels to the bank by performing with dedication and with accomplishment of key strategic goals.

Prior to stepping into the role of Chairman & MD, he as Executive President functioned as Chief Compliance Officer of the bank besides handling Business Support division, Insurance, Government Banking, Lead Bank, CSC, FID, Subsidiary Management, Culture & Sports functions of the bank.

He has to his backing a vast experience in versatile fields of banking and finance and almost three decades of relentless efforts in raising key milestones in the development of the bank.