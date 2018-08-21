Brief exchange of gunshots in Handwara, searches launched

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A brief exchange of gunshots took place between militants and government forces at Yaroo area of Langate, Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday late afternoon.
An army officer said that the patrolling party of the army was fired upon by the militants in the area. "The fire was retaliated triggering off a brief exchange of gunshots".
The officer said that the exchange of fire continued for some time.
Soon after the incident, additional reinforcements of army and SOG reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace out the militants in the area, he said.
A police spokesman also confirmed some exchange of gunshots at Ganapora.
SP Handwara, Ashish Mishra, however, said that the forces have launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.
The officer said that so far no contact has been established with the militants and the searches are underway. (GNS)