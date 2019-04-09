Brief exchange of gunfire in Tral forest

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A brief exchange of firing took place between militants and goverment forces in Satoora Khangund area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Reports said that a joint team of army's 42RR, CRPF 180 BN and SOG launched a cordon and search operation in Satoora Khangund.

A senior Police officer said that forces launched cordon and search operation after recieving credible input about presence of militants in the forest area of Tral.

While the forces intensified searches towards suspected spot the hiding militants fired upon goverment forces triggering an brief exchange of firing.

He said that firing has stopped as off now.

"It's a dense forest area, the operation may take longer time,' he added. (GNS)

(Representational picture)