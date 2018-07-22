Brief exchange of gunfire in Lolab forest

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A firing incident was reported amid a cordon-and-search operation in Shumriyal forest area of Lolab in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday.
Reports said that some gunshots were heard in the forest area when the army's 28 RR search party was moving through the area today on wee hours.
SSP Kupwara, Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar told GNS that the search party was fired upon by a group of militants in the forests. "A brief exchange of gunfire took place in the area".
The entire area is under cordon and searches are underway to trace out the militants, SSP said.
Meanwhile, sources said that additional reinforcement of army's 9 PARA also rushed to the spot and joined the operation. (GNS)