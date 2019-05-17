Bridging the demand gap in horticulture

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Danyal Momin Qureshialong with his partner Qaisar Shahid run a successful unit - Greenway Enterprises at Khanmoh Industrial Estate wherein they make corrugated boxes mainly for packaging of apples.

The unit has a production capacity of around 10 lakh boxes per year and has a turnover of around Rs 2 crore.

Daniyal a 2011 MBA graduate had worked at Accenture in Noida for three year as a data analyst. Like many other Kashmiri youngster, he could have moved outside the state or country for better career prospectus but chose otherwise.

According to Daniyal youth in Kashmir generally have only two options either to look for a government job in the valley or move outside the country for better career.

But he wanted to settle down in Kashmir only and government jobs are scarce.

So he chose an unconventional path. He and Qaisar, who is a B. Tech graduate, started a unit manufacture corrugated boxes for packaging of fruits mainly apple in 2012.

They did an extensive market research before setting up for their business venture and finally figured out that they should set up a unit in horticulture or handicrafts.

After much deliberation, they chose packaging of fruits as a line of activity.

LAND

They applied for 4 kanals of land at SIDCO and were approved of 2 kanals in Khanmoh estate.

FINANCE

In 2011, Daniyal and Qaiser were registered under SKWPY scheme of EDI, which funded around 10% of their corrugated boxes unit.

Rest of the finance was managed through personal savings and bank loan. It was a huge risk to avail such a big loan at such a young age but they were confident about the quality of their product and market demand. It took them around Rs 1 crore to set up this unit.

MACHINERY

Daniyal and Qiaser were clear from very start that they have to invest in best quality machinery so that they make best product.

The mother machinery used in the production of corrugated boxes is Corrugation Machine which is a combination of 3 machines – reel stand, Corrugation Machine, Sheet cutter. Apart from these, subsidiary machines used are paste cutter, dye punching, stitching, bundling machines etc.

Market

Kashmir valley produces around 1.9 metric tonnes of apples annually which require around 10 crore boxes to pack. Valley hasn’t enough units to produce corrugated boxes for packaging whole apple produce.

Kashmir has around 50-60 units which manufacture of corrugated boxes but serve only 20%to 30% of market demand.

Rest of the boxes are imported from outside the valley. So there is still a huge untapped market in this sector.

Green way enterprises produced around 2-3 lakh boxes during its first year of production. This year unit has reached to a production capacity of 10 lakh boxes which is a huge success.

Unit is still running at 60% of its full capacity. It can produce around 18 lakh boxes per year per season.

Raw material

The raw material used in this industry is Kraft paper, Duplex paper, starch gum, staple wires etc. According to Daniyal, raw material import is the most difficult part of his job.

“We are at disadvantage compared to our counterparts outside the valley. The transportation cost of raw material is huge and there is no relaxation in that.”

LABOUR

The unit engages around 20 workers. Initially all skilled labour in the unit was from outside and locals were only engaged for unskilled work. But after imparting to training locals, 99% of the staff is only local now. Only one non-local is employed.

WORD OF THE WISE

According to him Kashmir has a huge potential for industrial activities which can be explored only if one is creative enough.

For example, according to him, Kashmir can very easily produce apple candies on the lines of “fox candies” provided quality and packaging is maintained.