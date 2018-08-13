BRIDGE OF CHOAS: Traffic mismanagement at Amira Kadal irk traders, commuters

Musaib MehrajSRINAGAR:
With the traffic mismanagement by the authorities at famed Amira Kadal Bridge, the traders and commuters today said that it has turned into a bridge of chaos—affecting the business outlets.
The commuters are up in arms about minibus and Auto-Rickshaw drivers who have blocked the road on either side resulting in the traffic chaos at the bridge.
There has been a great hue and cry from the public over the matter as the bridge gets completely occupied from the vehicles that are traveling toward Jehangir Chowk leaving people clueless who have to enter the city centre, Lal Chowk.
no traffic policemen available at the Amira Kadal junction traffic witnesses a huge chaos at the area much to the inconvenience for two-wheelers, private transport who are left there to stuck in traffic jams for a longer period.
has been a routine since ages from this site as every time I come from here I had to stick in a traffic jam for hours. The bridge gets always occupied from the traffic coming from Lal Chowk area and whenever we come from this side we had to wait for hours to get traffic cleared,” said Muneem Farooq, a local resident.
stated that the bridge is a pathway towards city centre Lal Chowk but the persistent traffic jams at the bridge are proving to be a headache for the commuters.
Majeed, another local said that the issue is everlasting as the authorities are doing nothing to tackle the traffic chaos in the area which is the hub of business.
the authorities for their discrimination, Majeed said, “All of us know how the traffic department is on toes from the Budshah Bridge where everything is streamlined and in a contrary situation is completely different when it comes to Amira Kadal Bridge where everything is messed up.”
Ayoub, a vendor at the junction said that he finds the messing up of traffic absolutely normal as he has been witnessing the chaos since ages.
to the miseries, he said, “We have been left to suffer as the authorities are hardly bothered about improving the situation.”
official at Traffic department said, “We have placed people at Jehangir Chowk to streamline the traffic because of the huge flow of traffic from that side but we are streamlining the traffic in Srinagar and we will try to improve it at every possible way.” SSP Traffic, Tahir Gilani was not available for his comments.