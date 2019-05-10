Bribing journos: Police files FIR against BJP leaders

May 10, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Following the court directions, Leh Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against BJP leaders for allegedly trying to bribe journalists to “swing votes” in favour of their party in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls in Ladakh.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, SSP Leh Surgan Shukla said acting on the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, an FIR has been registered under Sections 171-E, F of RPC against the accused persons.

“We have filed an FIR. Now law will take its own course,” she said.

Under 171-E, F RPC, whoever commits the offence of bribery shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both.

On May 3, the Press Club of Leh in a written complaint to the authorities had alleged that BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa in presence of BJP State President Ravinder Raina tried to bribe four of its members to get favourable coverage during the Lok Sabha polls.

The incident was also caught on hotel’s CCTV camera and the video is trending on social media for the last few days.

In the CCTV clip, Randhawa is seen handing out white envelopes to journalists. The video also shows that journalist leaving their envelopes on the table.

After receiving the complaint, Leh District Election Officer (DEO) and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa had approached the district court on Tuesday through police and sought directions for registration of an FIR in the matter.

On Wednesday, court had directed police to take action against the culprits.

Chief Judicial Magistrate in Leh Tsewang Phuntsog while disposing off an application filed by the police, said. "Perusal and consideration of the material on record reveals prima facie commission of non-cognizable offences punishable under Section 171E and 171F of the Indian Penal Code, warranting investigation.

"Accordingly, the instant application is allowed and SHO Police Station Leh is permitted to investigate into the matter under law," he said.

Shukla said the FIR has been launched against the party and whosoever would be found guilty, action would be taken accordingly.

“The FIR is against the party, rest is the matter of investigation as of now,” she said.

The political parties are demanding stern against the BJP leaders involved in the incident.

The incident took place on May 2, when after a press conference BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa approached some of the journalist with alleged cash-filled envelopes. The incident took place in presence of BJP state chief Ravinder Raina.

A day after the incident, seven journalists from Press Club Leh wrote a letter to local Station House Officer (SHO) and asked him to register an FIR against Raina and Randhawa for “violating the Model Code of Conduct and also for their attempt to bribe media persons of Ladakh”.