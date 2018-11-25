Brexit Drama: Leaving of UK

Altaf Ahmad Dar
There are deep problems in the UK economy. It is the most regionally imbalanced region in Europe. While London is the wealthiest region in Western Europe; nine out of ten of the poorest regions are also found in the UK.
Brexit is an abbreviation for "British exit", referring to the UK's decision on Thursday June 23, 2016 referendum to leave the European Union. 'Leave ' won by 51.9% to 48.1%. Scotland and Northern Ireland both backed staying in the EU.
The European Union (EU) is an economic and political partnership involving 28 European Countries allowing people and goods to move around, as if the member states were one country. The idea was to boost trade, create jobs and lower prices.
Theresa May, the Prime Minister of the UK, invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty on 29 March, 2017. Article 50 is a plan for any country that wishes to exit the EU to do so. It gives the two sides 2 years to agree the terms of the split.
It means the UK is scheduled to leave on 29 March 2019. It will be followed by a 'transition' period. It refers to a period of time after 29 March, 2019 to 31 December, 2020 to get everything in place. It allows businesses and others to prepare for the moment when the new post-Brexit rules between the UK & the EU begin.
'Leave' voters base their support for Brexit on a variety of factors, including the European debt crisis, immigration, terrorism, etc. notwithstanding the economic and social benefits of the four freedoms of the EU - the free movement of goods, services, capital & people across borders.
The talks on a Brexit deal remained stalled for months, largely over the problem of the future border between the UK's Northern Ireland and the EU's Republic of Ireland.
The border between the British country and the Republic of Ireland to the south was militarized during the second half of the 20th century due to the violence between Protestants & Catholics. The 1998 Good Friday Agreement turned the borders almost invisible.
As a result of Brexit, Britain may have to reinstate border controls which is a cause of concern. The December 8, 2017 agreement reiterated the UK's commitment to "the avoidance of a hard border, including any physical infrastructure or related checks and controls."
It is because of that May's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned on Thursday. He was her second Brexit Secretary to quit. His resignation was followed by another Cabinet Secretary, two junior ministers and three other Conservative lawmakers in government.
Theresa May hangs on amid mass resignations. However, the brave lady tweeted, "I believe with every fibre of my being that the course I have set out is the right one for our country and all our people."
The outcomes could oust Mary as Prime Minister or bring another referendum like the one in 2016. Mary's party, the British Conservative Party, has long been split between those in favour of EU membership and those who want out.
The cabinet has agreed draft deal and she believes draft agreement is "the best that could be negotiated." She is adamant that Brexit is going to happen notwithstanding the staunch opposition.
"I will see this Brexit deal through", May said. "As far as I am concerned there will not be a second referendum",she added.
Reacting on the resignations European Council President Donald Tusk said, "Since the very beginning, we have had no doubt that Brexit is a lose-lose situation, and that our negotiations are only about damage control.”
According to him, EU leaders would meet on November 25 to finalise the Brexit deal. "Let me say this to our British friends. As much as I am sad to see you leave, I will do everything to make this farewell the least painful possible, both for you and for us," said Donald Tusk.
Author is working as Panchayat Secretary in Rural Development Department, Kashmir
adar30972@gmail.com