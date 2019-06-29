Breaking out of our Pigeon-Holes

June 29, 2019 | Molvi Nazim Ali

When we meet a fellow Muslim we immediately want to put them into a pre-defined box or pigeon-hole. "Oh, he's a so and so" or "Oh, he's one of that group" etc. This is a relatively modern phenomenon, no doubt kindled by the sectarian powers. One does not find it in the books of the classical scholars’ i.e. any mention of groups or movements being better than one another. The only distinctions made are those of correct and incorrect aqeedah. The fuel for this modern behavior is ignorance. It is only when someone does not understand the Deen that he/she feels a need to rely on the group mentality, and only when one does not comprehend the heart of Islam that one busies oneself with the superficial appearance.

However the sad fact is that due to the devastation that colonization caused to the Islamic systems of education, the more intellectually able Muslim children were deviated away from learning the sciences of the Deen. An artificial separation of "deeni" and "dunyawi" learning’s was forced on the people and propagated in the society. This trend is rampant even today and is the underlying cause of our sad intellectual state in the world. The result of this was that a large proportion of those who were tasked to carry on the Islamic sciences and Islamic methodologies were unable to adequately manage it.

As a matter of fact, we have witnessed from the time after the wonderfully blessed leaders and scholars we had when colonization of our lands up to today, our religious institutions have produced a large number of people who unfortunately, were incapable of comprehending the issues and concepts behind the mere words of the books. The only way these people feel any confidence in what they say is when they identify with a larger group, and because they are unable to fathom the depths of Islamic thought; anything they cannot recognize or explain they immediately dismiss it as being "from another group" and so to be condemned. But, not all the people coming out of the religious institutions are so unfortunate. Indeed, the number of seriously intellectual and academically able students and teachers is growing.

It is this batch of people who now have a responsibility to change this "pigeon-hole" mentality, to break through the barriers of race, school, country etc and re-unite the scholars of Islam globally as they once were. We need to identify the forces that are damaging the ummah and concentrate our efforts on those collectively. The time has come to stop shouting slogans and holding rallies and to start learning the ways of our illustrious predecessors and following them.

Our great scholars must take this responsibility on board and should fight, globally, the forces of sectarian divide. We must re-instate our values and systems. We must teach our young that it is not the place one is from or the university one attends that is the source of respect but rather the way one lives one’s life. Our scholars have always praised their predecessors on the basis of their lives and what service they did for the ummah, not on the basis that they went to the same university or that they belonged to the same movement.