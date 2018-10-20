Break your silence on Kashmir: Separatists urge world bodies

JRL stages protests against ‘civilian killings in Kashmir
JRL stages protests against ‘civilian killings in Kashmir
Srinagar:
Separatists leaders in Kashmir have urged world bodies to break their “silence”—condemning the civilian killings in Kashmir region.
In this regard, peaceful protests after congregational Friday prayers were held in Srinagar. Earlier separatist leadership including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Mohammad Yasin Malik had called people to register their protest “against civilian killings, and use of pellets and vandalizing properties in Jammu and Kashmir by government forces.”
The spokesman in a statement issued here said that the killing spree at the hands of government forces, leadership and people from all corners reiterated that the policy of violation can’t deter people from pursuing the movement. “Demanding immediate halt on innocent killings and arbitrary measures, they appealed world human rights organization for their cognizance and impressed to raise their voice and come to the rescue of subjugated people in Kashmir,” the statement said.
The leaders and people in a unanimously declared that if forces are not contained, people from all corners of the valley will come up with stiff resistance and India leadership will be responsible for the situation rising thereof. Referring to recent killing, they said “Kashmir has been turned into a killing field where the lives of men, women and even children are not safe,” the spokesperson said, adding “Killings in Fateh Kadal Srinagar is highly condemnable.”
Leaders appealed Amnesty International, Asia Watch, and other international organization for human rights to break the silence and take cognizance of the plight of suppressed people in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and urged to fulfill their obligations in accordance with human rights specified for the world community.