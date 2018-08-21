Brave Hearts wins first T20 Super Cup Palhallan title

Rising Kashmir NewsPalhallan, Aug 20:
Brave Hearts Mansbal won first T-20 Super Cup Palhallan after defeating Eleven Brothers by 4 wickets in the final match played here at Palhallan Ground.
Earlier after winning the toss Eleven Brothers decided to bat first and posted a moderate total of 127 runs for Brave Hearts Mansbal in which Umer scored 23 runs, Asif made 21 runs and Suhail contributed 20 runs for their team. From the bowling side, Raju took 3-fer, Imtiyaz Lefty, Umer and Aayash took 2 wickets each.
While chasing the target of 128 runs, Brave Hearts lose early wickets and at one stage Brave Hearts were 6 wickets down on 59 runs. But the brilliant batting show displayed by Zaid and Rashid left their opponent team stunned. The duo took the match away from Eleven Brothers and finished the target in a style. Zaid played brilliant unbeaten innings of 51 runs and Rashid scored unbeaten 30 runs for the winning side and sealed the victory by 4 wickets.
From the bowling side of Eleven Brothers, Nazir took 2 wickets while as Imran Haroon, M Tahir, Muneeb and Guffu took 1 wicket each.
Raja Rashid who played an important role in the Brave Hearts Mansbal win was declared Man of the Match and was awarded a trophy and cash prize of Rs 3000 while Muneer was declared Player of the Tournament and was rewarded with the cash prize of Rs 21000.
On the closing ceremony of the tournament, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Tournament (JKCA) Chief Coach and JKCA in-charge North Kashmir, Abdul Qayoom Baghav was the Chief Guest and he distributed the prizes among the teams and players.
Runners-up team was presented with a trophy and cash award of Rs 60000 while as the winning team were presented with the cash prize of Rs 100000 besides trophy.
Moreover, for the encouragement of Emerging players, Javid Ahmad (Jadu) of Arbi Jewellers, Aqib of Star Palhallan and Waseem Kachur of Kashmir Knights were also felicitated on the occasion.
In this tournament 64 teams of the valley took part and the tournament was organised by Cricket Welfare Association Palhallan.