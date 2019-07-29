Brandishing toy guns, robbers loot Sopore family

July 29, 2019 | Ghulam Hassan

A group of masked and uniformed men brandishing toy guns looted a family of their valuables in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police officer in Sopore told Rising Kashmir that the masked men holding the toy guns entered the house of Mohammad Altaf Janwari son of Ghulam Qadir Janwari of Alamdar Mohallah in Krankshivan area of Sopore on late Saturday night

“The men, five in number, wearing army uniform, scared the family by showing the gun and locked all family members in one room and took away cash worth fifty-one thousand eight hundred rupees and a mobile phone from the family. The family later on came to know that the gun was actually a toy gun,” said the police officer.

Police have registered a case in police station Sopore and manhunt to nab the culprits has begun, said the officer.

Ab Rashid, resident of Krankshivan Colony said that few months back a similar incident of looting at gun-point happened in their area. “In that incident police have arrested three robbers and seized a toy from them”.

